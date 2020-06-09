Bhumi Pednekar On Breaking Stereotypes With Her Films: I Did it For My Creative Satisfaction

Bhumi Pednekar is one of those marvellous actresses of B-town, who left a long-lasting impact on audiences' mind with her debut film itself. Remember how Bhumi became a talk of the town, when she played a character of an overweight woman in Dum Laga Ke Haisha? Since her debut, Bhumi has featured in number of films and her each and every film was path-breaking. Be it Toilet: Ek Prem Katha or Sonchiriya, Bhumi not only proved her mettle with her lovely performance, but also made it very clear that she's here to stay!

In her recent tete-a-tete with Filmfare's editor, Jitesh Pillai, Bhumi spoke about breaking stereotypes with her film choices and said that the biggest reason why she did those movies was for her creative satisfaction. Her selfish motive for doing such films was to pursue growth that showcases the other side of her talent. Bhumi further added that it was her greed to work with good directors and to be part of a good story.

While talking about working in Sonchiriya, Bhumi said, "I am such a big Abhishek Chaubey fan. When he called me for Sonchiriya, I went and met him for the story narration. I got so excited about hearing what the film was about that I knew I had to be part of it. While accepting the movie, I had a few questions in my mind. At my age, did I want to play the mother of a 15-year old? Did I want to go back to small-town India, again?"

The Saand Ki Aankh actress added, "In my mind, it was like a performance is a performance and other factors don't matter. My character in the movie stood for courage and I was completely blown away with it. The best part is that her grit speaks more than dialogue. Abhishek even told me that the character is going to be both emotionally and physically tough, so I took it as a challenge."

Bhumi also asserted that Sonchiriya changed her life. "I want to leave behind a legacy of good cinema and both my movies Saand Ki Aankh and Sonchiriya are a part of that list. I feel like these are my movies and I own them," concluded Bhumi.