Bhumi Pednekar Talks About Playing Fierce Role In Durgamati; Says it’s Rare For Female Actors To Get Such Roles

Bhumi Pednekar is all geared up for her first solo lead film, horror-thriller titled Durgamati. The trailer of Durgamati dropped a few days back and it impressed audiences with the fierce role she plays in it. Opening up on her character, Bhumi said in a recent interview that it is usually the men who get to play such roles, where power and strength is shown.

Speaking to Film Companion, Bhumi said, "It is very rare, especially for female actors when they get a chance to perform such characters. Usually, you'll always see male actors do a film like this, where the canvas is huge, high drama, slow-motion shots, low angle, power, strength is shown. It is huge opportunity for me. I have never imagined myself portraying such roles. Kyuki bohut kam aisi scripts likhi jaati hai jin mein content bhi ho, logic bhi ho, and at the same time bohut bada mass appeal bhi ho for female actors (Because there are very less scripts written wherein it has content, logic and mass appeal for female actors)."

She continued, "I think only Sridevi ma'am, like back in the day, did cinema like this. That was so larger than life and so high on drama and content and had a mass appeal. So it is very special film for me, Durgamati."

Durgamati is set for a direct-to-web release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11, 2020. The film has been directed by G Ashok and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra. It is a remake of Ashok's 2018 bilingual (Telugu and Tamil) film Bhaagamathie, which stars Anushka Shetty in the lead.

Talking about Bhumi's films, she was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, the film released on Netflix on September 18, 2020.

