Bhumi Pednekar On Working Amid COVID-19; Says Work Has Spread Positivity, Safety Is Priority

Many social norms in the world have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the world of movies which requires working in close proximity with others, the new norms are even more difficult to practice but film sets do not want to compromise on it.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was one of the first actors to go out there and shoot for commercials and a film, got talking about how it is to work amid the pandemic. She revealed the many measures that were taken on her sets to maintain safety as a priority.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bhumi said, "The idea is to be as safe as possible, to maintain social distancing while you are working. Make sure you keep washing your hands, wear a mask and sanitise. I get myself tested every time I am shooting given that as per guidelines you need be sure that you don't have the virus so to avoid possible spreading."

She continued, "Maintaining hygiene and staying hydrated are equally important. The virus is still active, so we have to be careful... starting work is spreading some positivity. Good that we all are trying to restart, trying to earn a livelihood but we can't ignore the situation... we need to go slow, work smartly."

Bhumi added, "The country and has already seen enough this year. It's important to first start by being safe, keeping your family and community safe, make sure that everyone is adhering to norms put forth by the government for the Covid-19 situation. Things are tough but we need to stay strong."

The actor recently finished shooting an upcoming movie, a horror thriller titled Durgamati. The film is being co-produced by Akshay Kumar and directed by G. Ashok. Durgamati marks Bhumi's first movie as a solo lead.

