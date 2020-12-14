Bhumi Pednekar On World Energy Conservation Day: Climate Change Is Real & We Are In The Middle Of A Crisis

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is an environmentally conscious citizen, who has taken up climate conservation, as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. Bhumi has launched a lauded online and offline initiative called 'Climate Warrior' through which, she is mobilising citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. On World Energy Conservation Day today (December 14, 2020), Bhumi Pednekar speaks about why the world will have to focus on using renewable sources of energy to preserve our planet.

The Durgamati actress says, "We have to understand that climate change is real and we are in the middle of a crisis. I want to say this loudly to everyone that we are in the middle of a crisis. We have to act now and act immediately to save our planet, and we have to move towards using renewable sources of energy which is clean for the environment. We are not realising the potential threat that lies ahead of us if we don't address climate change in a big way."

Bhumi adds, "Over the last few years, I have realized that climate change is real and it is happening at a crazy speed. And we need to do something about it today, right now and that is why I started climate warrior. The idea is to create a platform where we can discuss, create awareness, use my social media handle to kind of have a positive upliftment in the society through my handles that is exactly what I am doing in Climate Warrior. The idea is to have more climate warriors like me because we really need to start speaking up about this."

