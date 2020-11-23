Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati Is Now Titled Durgamati; Akshay Kumar Releases New Poster

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to step into Anushka Shetty's shoes for the Hindi remake of 2018 Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie. The film which was earlier titled as Durgavati, now has a new name. Akshay Kumar who is producing this Bhumi Pednekar starrer, took to his Twitter page to reveal that the film is now titled Durgamati.

Akshay shared the new poster of Durgamati and tweeted, "Are you ready?. Meet #DurgamatiOnPrime on Dec 11, @PrimeVideoIN."

Anushka Shetty's Bhagamathie had the actress essaying the role of an IAS officer who is imprisoned in a haunted house for interrogation. Things took a spooky turn when she gets possessed by a spirit.

Speaking about the film, Bhumi said, "It is the first time that I am helming a film alone and it is exciting as well as nerve-wrecking. There is a lot of responsibility on me. I have been very fortunate as an artiste and I'm proud of my journey in cinema so far. So, I'm grateful for this opportunity."

Durgamati also stars Arshad Warsi and Karan Kapadia in pivotal roles. Directed by G Ashok, the film is slated to release on December 11, 2020.

