Bhumi Pednekar: Durgavati Is The Most Challenging And Special Film For Me; Akshay Kumar Is Genius

Bhumi Pedenkar is on a roll. The actress delivered four outstanding films last year i.e., Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bala. She will be seen next in Durgavati, which is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film, Bhaagamathie, which featured Anushka Shetty in the lead role. The film revolves around a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

While speaking on the sidelines of #KhulKeBol with MTV's show Nishedh, which is slated to air on January 25, Bhumi talked about her foray into the horror genre and said, "'Durgavati' is going to take me in horror space. It is the most challenging and special film for me as it is for the first time the responsibility will be on my shoulders. 'Durgavati' is something I'm most pressured and excited about. Akshay sir is a genius, I respect him."

The film is directed by Ashok and is produced by Abundantia Entertainment's Vikram Malhotra.

Interestingly, Bhumi has one more horror flick in her kitty, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which also features Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Speaking about the project, Bhumi said, "It is going to be a genre-breaking horror film. The team that is making the film is very close to me and I have read the script. The film is going to be one of its kind visually. It is going to open up the horror genre in India."

The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

Apart from Durgavati and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bhumi will also be seen in Takht.