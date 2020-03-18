Bhumi Pednekar Says She Wants To Compete Only With Herself

Bhumi Pednekar has carved out a space for herself in the Hindi film industry with her film choices and performances in each of them. With each passing year, Bhumi receives more and more critical acclaim and becomes more popular among audiences.

Although there are a number of other actors who are making names for themselves with the kind of work they have been doing, Bhumi says she only wants to compete with herself and do better with every film.

Speaking to IANS, Bhumi said, "My journey in cinema has recently begun and I feel blessed and fortunate that my work has got noticed by some of the best film-makers of the industry. I'm thrilled about my performances being highlighted...As an actor, I can only aspire to do better from here on. I want to compete with myself and do better with each film."

She added, "It has been an incredible year for sure and I have to thank my incredible directors for choosing me to be a part of their vision. Their confidence in me is a huge validation for an artist like me who wants to be a part of the best films that are being made today. I'm cherishing this moment and all the success and it is making me a lot more motivated to only do better work and deliver better performances on-screen."

Bhumi was last seen in the horror film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Ashutosh Rana. She will next be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar. Another upcoming movie of Bhumi's is a horror thriller titled Durgavati, in which she plays an IAS officer.

