      Bhumi Pednekar Shares Gorgeous Beach Picture, Says This Is Her Mood For The Next Decade!

      Bhumi Pednekar has had a fantastic year in 2019 with three major hits. No one can deny that the actress is slowly climbing her way to become one of the top actors in the country. Bhumi is planning to outdo herself in the coming years as she sets the mood for the next decade. The Saand Ki Aankh actress shared a gorgeous beach picture where she is all smiles. Check it out.

      Bhumi Sets The Mood For The Next Decade With This Picture!

      Bhumi posted a picture of herself blissfully being washed by the waves on a beach, donning a green swimsuit. She captioned the picture, "My Mood for the next decade #HappyGirl #HappyNewYear #2020 #mood." (sic).

      In another post, she and her sister Samiksha Pednekar can be having fun in the sea as the sun sets. Wishing everyone a happy new year, Bhumi reflected on her journey the past decade, and penned a heartfelt note.

      She wrote, "Cause life is all about beautiful moments and the last decade gave me so many. It gave me life experiences that have made me stronger. It took away a lot of people I love and that vacuum can never be filled :) But it also gave me an opportunity to chase my dream and it gave me all of you, my family that keeps showering me with such love. It gave me people that have been nothing less than angels in my life and I can't thank you enough for supporting and loving me like your own," (sic).

      She concluded, "Am living my dream in every way possible. Am full of gratitude and feel blessed to have my loved ones happy and healthy. The next decade is only going to be better. To a better world and a happier you 😘 #2019 #2020 #gratitude #happynewyear #happy2020," (sic).

      Cause life is all about beautiful moments and the last decade gave me so many. It gave me life experiences that have made me stronger. It took away a lot of people I love and that vacuum can never be filled :) But it also gave me an opportunity to chase my dream and it gave me all of you,my family that keeps showering me with such love. It gave me people that have been nothing less than angels in my life and I can't thank you enough for supporting and loving me like your own. Am living my dream in every way possible. Am full of gratitude and feel blessed to have my loved ones happy and healthy. The next decade is only going to be better. To a better world and a happier you 😘 #2019 #2020 #gratitude #happynewyear #happy2020

      Read more about: bhumi pednekar
      Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 17:55 [IST]
