Are You Into Emotional Eating During Lockdown? Bhumi Pednekar Comes To Your Rescue!

The nationwide lockdown has everyone indulged into emotional eating. No matter how long we keep ourselves busy, we often end up into our kitchen, looking something to eat, even though we are full. Well, actress Bhumi Pednekar has decided to share some health and nutrition tips, to tackle emotional eating during lockdown.

In her official statement, Bhumi wrote, "This lockdown, though extremely challenging for all of us because it has changed how we live life and exist, is also impacting our minds and that can throw off diet and nutrition in a big way."

Bhumi Pednekar Learns Hydroponic Farming From Her Mother Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

"What we eat has a lot to do with how we feel - it's connected and it's mostly emotional. This will create health and fitness issues and I want to share with everyone my nutrition journey through COVID-19 and I hope that people will find this useful," the actor further added.

Bhumi also asserted, to help as many people as possible, she will be conducting a live chat session with her nutritionist.

While speaking about how she is keeping herself active during the lockdown, Bhumi said, "I have ensured that I'm mobile, I have been working out, I'm on a nutrition rich diet and I have not resorted to binge and junk eating. My nutritionist Dr. Siddhant is a genius and has a wealth of knowledge which has helped me shape my life."

"I want him to share his knowledge with as many people as possible because he has kept me going despite the lockdown challenges," concluded the Saand Ki Aankh actress.

On a related note, Bhumi was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. She will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama, Takht. The film also casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.