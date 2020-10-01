Bhumi Pednekar Was Blown Away By Ranveer Singh When She First Met Him; ‘His Energy Was Amazing’

Bhumi Pednekar has been in the Hindi film industry from long before she made her acting debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. Bhumi worked as a casting director at Yash Raj Films before stepping into acting.

During a chat with Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter Neha, Bhumi revealed her experience of meeting the supremely talented actor Ranveer Singh for the first time. Bhumi shared that she was intimidated by his energy and she thought to herself that he is a fantastic actor.

Talking about the first time she met Ranveer for an audition, Bhumi told Neha, "I'm actually in the audition, it's on YouTube and I remember the first time I met him and I was like this guy...and it's on YouTube because I had one of Fan clubs kind of tag me on it and I was like.. how did they find this!"

She continued, "It was great fun yaar, his energy was just amazing, I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him because I was like, my god what a fantastic actor and what energy. From whatever I've heard from Shanoo he is as authentic as it gets. You know, he is this person."

Ranveer made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat, a 2010 romantic comedy, starring alongside Anushka Sharma. The film was produced by Yash Raj Films.

When asked if she had any bizarre audition stories, Bhumi said, "We didn't have anything bizarre ya, I feel the entire audition process is very bizarre, because you expect way too much out of people but some of them are so funny. I remember this guy, I could not understand his accent and I would just crack up. I couldn't control myself because he was also a rather horrible actor but a very sweet man, I could just not understand. I was like I can't take it so I literally had to kind of hand it over to my assistant and I was like listen "it's really rude". I always had this conscience that Bhumi, someday this is going to happen to you, so you better clean your act. But no, nothing very strange."

Talking about work, Bhumi was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. She will next be seen in a horror thriller titled Durgavati. It is a remake of the Telugu film Bhaagamathie, and is being co-produced by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Malhotra.

