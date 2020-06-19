Bhumi Pednekar Writes Heart-Touching Poem For Sushant Singh Rajput: You Are A Neutron Star

Bhumi Pednekar has written a heart-touching tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Through poetry, Bhumi expresses how Sushant was so much more than people could ever grasp about him. She describes her own friendship with Sushant, and how he literally took her to the moon and back.

Bhumi shared the notes she took down while Sushant explained to her scientific theories such as the Fibonacci sequence, neutron stars, emergence, polymath and so on. The two had worked together on Abhishek Chaubey's film Sonchiriya, which released last year.

Bhumi wrote:

Supernova

I wake up in the morning & I think of you,

I think of all our chats,your habits & moods.

Then it kicks in,a pain I couldn't imagine I would feel for you.

The 1st time we met,you told me you would show me the stars,

In my head I wondered-ya whatever,what a cheese ball.

Little did I know you meant every word you said.

With a smile full of pride you showed it to us,

This massive big black hole, your best friend,your telescope.

I was like - wait ,what,really ,you got this here !!!

Full of excitement,in the middle of nowhere,

You jumped like child,

Ready to take us all on a journey...

You took us to the moon & back,I remember the moon being red then.

You showed us Saturn , Jupiter and a million stars.

All of a sudden my might came crashing down,

You made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond.

You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards...

You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts...

We spoke of Van Gogh,Gaudi & Descartes.

We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones.

We spoke of theories,success & life.

We had debates & many fights.

We listened to Beethoven & Mozart ,

We tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts.

You spoke of Faraday,Chatelet & tried explaining me Newton's theories through Art.

Just like that,from a Co-Star you became a teacher.

You turned me into a seeker,

Ready with her book and pen

Waiting for class to begin.

I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked,

Getting an answer from you wasn't easy,

You turn that too into a learning task.

You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime.

You were like the emergence of a Chaos.

A chaos so different and potent it's hard to explain.

I know you can see the world grieving for you.

There's a sense of loss everyone feels,

many that met & didn't meet you.

Your genius will live on with all the work you've done.

And through that telescope I'll spot you again,

It will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest among many we love up there.

You truly are a double slit photon,

A Neutron Star.

You are going to be missed

Our dear SSR .

Sushant ended his life on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The actor's death has come as devastating news for his family, fans and colleagues in the Hindi film industry. It is being speculated that Sushant was suffering from depression, and he was undergoing treatment for it.

ALSO READ: PhD Scholar Thought Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Physicist When They Met At Paris Airport

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Has A Sensible Reply To Fan Who Asks Him To Unfollow Star Kids