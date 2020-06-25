Bhushan Kumar's Wife Divya Khosla Reacts To Sonu Nigam's Allegations, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Recently Sonu Nigam started a dialogue about favouritism in the Music Industry and also claimed Bhushan Kumar and his music company T-series hold a monopoly in the industry. In response to the accusation, Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to her Instagram and shared "The Bitter Truth #SonuNigam", she captioned the post.

In the 11-minute video, Divya Khosla Kumar questions Sonu Nigam about his allegations and if he has every given a newcomer a chance, whereas T-Series has given a break to many newcomers. "You (Sonu) are such a legend. How many people have you given a break to? No one." Divya even revealed that "97% people working in T-Series are outsiders, not industry kids."

Divya also called in her chef Sheru on camera to reveal Sonu's origins and how he was debuted by T-series. Sheru revealed, Sonu used to 'sing in Delhi's Ramleela for Rs 5. It was there that Gulshan Kumar spotted him, recognised his talent and gave him a flight ticket to Mumbai'." It was this part of the video that had turned into a field trip for Twitter users, many have been sharing clips from the video and have asked why didn't Divya make a TikTok video instead?

Netizens's React To Divya Khosla Kumar's Video One fan wrote, "Divya Khosla Kumar bringing her family chef "sheru" to counter Sonu Nigam is sending me .......phle to over acting ke 500 kaato iske... #DivyaKhoslaKumar" While another fan wrote, "his whole saga of Divya Khosla Kumar and Sheru is so funny They definitely should get a filmfare award for this performance . Why didn't she make a tik-tok video? " Twitter User Claims Her Reaction Means Sonu Nigam Told The Truth Another Twitter user claimed that her reaction means that something did happen. "@iamDivyaKhosla And the filmfare best supporting actor goes to Sheru. Sonu Nigam definitely have told something true. Otherwise, there wouldn't be this big reaction. Why this lady is making herself the laughing stock ? #DivyaKhoslaKumar," wrote the user. Divya On Me Too Allegations In the video, Divya also claims that Sonu left T-series after Gulshan Kumar was assassinated and "joined another music company instead of helping Bhushan Kumar during T-Series' trying times." She went on to counter Sonu's claims and asked, "Did Sonu Nigam ji have relations with Abu Salem?" Talking about #MeToo allegation against Bhushan Kumar, Divya added that the allegations were fabricated and they decided to not press charges against the accuser. "What is #MeToo Sonu ji? Should I accuse you of #MeToo? Should I say you are a #MeToo rapist? Will you turn into a #MeToo rapist then?" she added.

Divya concluded the video by saying that she decided to make a video after being inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, and says, "The war is on."

