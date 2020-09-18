Big Banner Production Houses And Siddhant Chaturvedi - A Love Story In Making!

Making his way through the tinsel town, Siddhant Chaturvedi has surely has gathered the attention of the audience for the right reasons. Popularly hailed as the national crush, after his silver screen debut in the Oscar-nominated Gully Boy in 2019 - Siddhant has set the bar pretty high for newcomers. After winning a number of accolades for his role of MC Sher in Gully Boy, Siddhant has signed multiple films with various big banner production houses under his belt.

After working with Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films for Gully Boy, Siddhant has signed various big banner projects, including YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Phone Bhoot under Excel Entertainment. Siddhant has emerged as an accountable and trustworthy name and is here to go big and make a mark for himself. Siddhant has formed a place in the hearts of the audience which is too close to home.

Speculations regarding his upcoming characters have been trending in his fan universe. Along with this, his fans are predicting how he would be pairing with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in the Shakun Batra directorial for which he is currently shooting in Goa.

His fans have been recreating his looks from the recently released poster of Phone Bhoot, and have been guessing how his character would look like.

From Gully Boy to Phone Bhoot Siddhant is seen tapping into different movie genres effortlessly, and has been putting out his 'A' game to make his characters carve out a space in the hearts of the viewers. Materializing as a bankable actor looks like Siddhant's skills and talent has made him the 'Most Wanted Actor’ for major production houses. He rightfully justifies that all an actor needs are the right set of skills at the right time, to make it happen.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been creating waves, even amidst the lockdown. He has spent his time sharpening his artistic talents, like writing beautiful poetry which hit the audience at the right note and has become quite popular and launched his very own single 'Dhoop’ which has been a super hit. Siddhant also did some script reading sessions and has worked on his characters at home. Even the pandemic couldn't hinder his zeal to give his best in his upcoming projects.

The self-made star on the work front will be next seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 followed by Shakun Batra’s untitled next where he will share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Siddhant will also be seen in the recently announced horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khattar.

