Big Bollywood Names With Links To Dons Covering Up Sushant's Death: Subramanian Swamy Writes To PM

Subramanian Swamy Makes Some Explosive Revelations In His Letter

Swamy wrote, "You are well aware, I am sure, of the untimely death of film actor Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput. My associate in law, Mr. Ishkaran Bhandari, has done research on the circumstances of his alleged suicide that he is said to have committed. Although the Police is still investigating the circumstances after registering an FIR, I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood film world with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reason for the demise of Mr. Rajput."

Swamy Urges For A Perceived Impartial Investigation Into Sushant's Demise

He continued, "Since Maharashtra Government has many big wigs to share this view that Mr. Rajput be proved to have committed voluntary suicide, therefore, I am concerned that for public confidence Mumbai Police conducts a perceived impartial investigation."

'CBI Inquiry Would Be The Only Way To Retain Public Confidence', Says Subramanian Swamy

"Therefore, I urge you as the Head of the Government of India, and with your known compassion for innocent people who are framed, that you may consider advising the Chief Minister of Maharashtra directly or through the governor to agree a CBI enquiry. The Mumbai Police has already hands full with Coronavirus Pandemic issues and maintaining law and order under the circumstances. Hence, this laborious duty of conducting this enquiry where public credibility is being strained, a CBI inquiry would be the only way to retain public confidence. I am sure that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra will agree to a CBI investigation upon such advice," Swamy concluded his letter.

Meanwhile, Sushant's Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty Has Also Requested Home Minister Amit Shah To Order A CBI Probe Into His Death

The actress had tweeted, "Respected @AmitShah sir, I'm sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1." She had continued in her next tweet, "Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir."