Bihar Govt Files Affidavit In SC, Says Rhea's Transfer Plea Is 'Misconceived And Not Maintainable'

The Bihar government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that the petition filed by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty to transfer the FIR filed by Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father in connection with his death is "misconceived and not maintainable". As per them, Rhea's transfer plea is liable to be rejected by the provisions under section 179 of CrPC.

ANI tweeted, "Bihar Government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the transfer petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty is "misconceived and not maintainable".

The Bihar Government, in its affidavit before SC, stated that the state government has the jurisdiction to investigate the matter.

The affidavit also stated, "The submission of the petitioner (Rhea Chakraborty) that the entire cause of action arose in Mumbai & the State of Bihar has no jurisdiction to register FIR is liable to be rejected in view of the provisions under section 179 of CrPC."

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people in Patna. They were booked under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide), Section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), Section 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), Section 380 (theft in dwelling house), Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), and Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

Later, Rhea filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai, alleging that she has been falsely implicated in Sushant's death case.

Rhea's transfer petition is likely to be heard next week. The Supreme Court has asked Maharashtra government, Bihar government and Sushant Singh Rajput's father to submit their replies within three days.

Meanwhile, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has stepped in to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. While the post-mortem report confirmed his death by suicide, the Mumbai and Bihar police are probing the other angles in the death case.

