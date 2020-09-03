Bipasha Basu On Constant Pregnancy Rumours: It's Irritating

Bipasha Basu doesn't find it amusing to keep clarifying about the pregnancy rumours every now and then. Bipasha, who got married to Karan Singh Grover in 2016, told an entertainment portal, "Every time I gain a little weight, they make me pregnant. It is irritating." Bipasha's husband Karan quipped, "I always say I am pregnant but no one believes me."

Earlier, while speaking to another media portal, Bipasha had said, "Let's see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well. We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let's see what happens in the future."

Karan backed Bipasha and said, "Bipasha has left it all to God. Actually, we often forget that the spirit that comes into the world has its own planning and decisions. Nothing is there in our hands."

On a related note, Karan and Bipasha were seen together in the web series Dangerous. While promoting their web series, both of them gushed about working with each other, and praised each other.

