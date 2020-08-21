Bipasha Basu On Casting Couch: Reveals How A Top Producer Tried To Get Cheeky With Her

Casting Couch is that dark side of the film industry which nobody wants to talk about. However, thanks to a few actresses, who raised their voice against it and brought a change in the film industry. Actress Bipasha Basu, who is well-known for speaking boldly spoke to an entertainment portal, and revealed how a top producer tried to get cheeky with her.

Before narrating that awkward incident, Bipasha shared that she always had this image of herself which was fierce, and of someone who won't tolerate any bulls**t.

"So a lot of people were scared of me anyway. But there was this one time, I remember when I signed a film with a top producer. I had come back home and I got a text message from him saying 'Missing your smile'. I was too young and I felt a little weird. But I ignored it. After a few days, he again sent me the same text," added Bipasha.

She further added, "I called up my secretary and asked him, 'Why is this producer missing my smile?' I was always this fiesty Bengali woman so I messaged a friend of mine and used several expletives for the producer. And I sent the message to the producer, by mistake."

Bipasha Basu Was Terrified To Kiss R Madhavan: I Had A Mini Heart Attack One Day Before The Shoot

Bipasha further revealed that even though she sent the message to the producer by mistake, it worked in her favour and since then, she didn't receive any text from the director.

The Raaz actress asserted, "I told my secretary to take the signing amount and return it to him because I didn't want to work with him anymore. The producer told my secretary, "It's fine, there's no need to return the signing amount. Ask her to keep it." And I was adamant and it got me really angry."

In the same interview, Bipasha also shared that when she met the same producer at an event, he maintained distance from her, stood quietly in the corner.