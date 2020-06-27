Bipasha Basu Says She And Her Hubby Karan Singh Grover Have Changed A Lot During Lockdown

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the past few months have been about adjusting to changed norms for all of us. Bollywood celebrities too find themselves adjusting to the new normal.

Bipasha Basu says that she and her husband Karan Singh Grover have changed a lot during the lockdown. She shared that, as a couple, they have spent many days just by themselves, and so the lockdown was not a struggle for them.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bipasha said, "There are a lot of changes I can see in myself and my husband Karan, too. Once this whole pandemic ends, there's going to be a new normal set in the world. We'll also be a different version of ourselves, we can't be the same old people we were before the pandemic. There's a lot to learn every day. I won't get into the details, but yes, we are both changing."

She continued, "We as a couple have spent six years together, many days 24 hours together, we didn't need a lockdown for that. It has taught just being with yourself, give time to yourself without any kind of pressure. I know, there's a lot of sad and unfortunate news we get, but we're hopeful and positive, and only going to focus on that."

Talking about their daily schedule, she said, "Keeping fitness in mind, I wake up at 6:30am. We meet for breakfast, and then Karan goes to the terrace to paint, while I do the household chores, talk to friends and catch up on courses I'm trying to do online. We both don't eat lunch, so it's just fruits. Then it's our couple time, we call our friends over sunset. Dinner is around 7pm, and after that is the only time we watch TV."

Recently, Bipasha welcomed the decision by Hindustan Unilever to drop words such as 'whitening' and 'fairness' from their brands, and to make their portfolio more inclusive.

