      Bipasha Basu Was Terrified To Kiss R Madhavan: I Had A Mini Heart Attack One Day Before The Shoot

      There are a few actors who are well-known for their raunchy scenes. Actress Bipasha Basu is surely one of them, one can assume that it's an easy task for her. However, you will be surprised to know that Bipasha doesn't feet at ease, when she's told to enact intimate scenes. While sharing an old incident, Bipasha revealed that she was terrified when she was asked to kiss R Madhavan during the shoot of Jodi Breakers.

      Bipasha Recalls Her Kissing Scene With Madhavan

      Bipasha Recalls Her Kissing Scene With Madhavan

      Bipasha told Spotboye, "As an actor, such scenes are terrifying for me. Like when I had to kiss R Madhvan who is a very dear friend of mine in Jodi Breakers, I had a mini cardiac arrest one day before. I was like what to do? Oh please! And my friends Rocky and Diya were travelling with me."

      'I'm A Walking Talking Mess'

      'I'm A Walking Talking Mess'

      Bipasha further added, "They were like Bips, it's Madhvan you know him. He is your friend and I said that is the bigger problem, it's Maddy. And after I shot for the scene you can't imagine how much everyone laughed including Maddy. I am a walking talking mess before intimate scenes. I am actually very entertaining for everyone on sets."

      Bipasha Gears Up For Her Next Release, Dangerous

      Bipasha Gears Up For Her Next Release, Dangerous

      Bipasha and her actor-husband Karan Singh Grover, are gearing up for their first release after wedding i.e., Dangerous. The web series will release on MX Player.

      Speaking about shooting intimate scenes with Karan, Bipasha said that one of the advantages of acting opposite her spouse is that shooting intimate scenes is easier for her.

      Bipasha On Intimate Scenes

      Bipasha On Intimate Scenes

      Bipasha also revealed how she makes her intimate scenes so convincing on the silver screen, and said that it's her face and personality which adds sex appeal to those scenes.

      "I don't think anything happening there is actually doing work or creating any magic," said Bipasha.

      Bipasha Basu And Husband Karan Singh Grover Collaborate For Film Dangerous; Trailer Out Now

      Read more about: bipasha basu r madhavan
      Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 17:47 [IST]
