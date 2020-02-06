Birthday Boy Angad Bedi On Marrying Neha Dhupia: 'I Feel I Should Have Done That Much Earlier'

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia left their fans pleasantly surprised when they tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. Soon, the couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Mehr and now, they are one picture-perfect family.

The Inside Edge actor, who celebrates his birthday today, opened up about tying the knot with his lady love. While speaking with ETimes, Angad opened up about his experience of being married so far and said, "It has been a very beautiful experience. I feel I should have done this much earlier if it was possible. Whenever you both are ready I think the universe does conspire. I think that's what has happened in our case as well. We come from a similar background, we both speak Punjabi. Our parents are based in Delhi. Neha's father was from the naval background and my father played cricket. We are self-made children coming from self-made families. The value system is the same."

When asked if marrying someone from the same field has its pros and cons, the actor continued, "Neha understands the business. She understands in and out of an actor's life. She is my friend first and so I can speak to her very openly. I don't need to mince my words or think twice before saying what I need to say."

Angad also revealed that despite having a working birthday today, he will be taking out some time from his busy schedule to spend some quality time with his wife and daughter.

Speaking about work, the actor will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the main lead along with Pankaj Tripathi and others in pivotal roles.

