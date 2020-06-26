Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Pens A Special Note For Him: You Are The Reason I Breathe

Arjun Kapoor Is Anshula's Most Favourite Human

Anshula began her note by writing, "Happy birthday @arjunkapoor. You are the reason I breathe, my most favorite human and the most important person in my life. The man whose love knows no bounds, who has always made me feel like the most cherished person on earth."

Anshula Says She Is Blessed To Have Arjun In Her Life

She continued, "Bhai, you are the reason I have the strength to wake up every morning. You have been my guardian, my protector, my parent, my friend, my brother, my confidant, my lifeline."

Anshula's Words Will Make You Emotional

Anshula further wrote, "You've parented me like a father, even though you were a kid yourself when you became that person for me. You've given me your strength when I've had none of my own. You've always been there to catch me before I fall, you've taught me how to fight, how to rise again, how to keep my head held high and smile. You've held my hand through fire and every storm that's come our way. Unwavering in your belief in me, and in your love for me."

Anshula Reveals How Arjun Has Always Been For There For Her Post Their Mom's Demise

Talking about their late mom Mona Kapoor, Arjun's sister wrote, "You've never let us forget mom, but you make me feel whole even with her loss, and you have the ability to make me miss her less every time I feel like I can't breathe without her. You've given me everything under the stars - even more than I ask for, perhaps more than I deserve - and somehow you always know what I need, even before I know I need it. You've moved heaven and earth to make sure I'm taken care of and loved. You're the reason I've never felt like I'm alone. You're that light that manages to shine through all my darkness, to show me the way and to lead me out of the dark. You know my deepest fears, my darkest thoughts, all the dragons in my head and all the demons I fight with every day - and you love me despite all that. You make me feel loved every day. You make me feel cherished, beyond loved. You make me feel like I matter. YOU are my home. And Your love for me makes me believe I am worthy of love."

Anshula Calls Arjun Her Number One Person

"For this and for infinite more reasons, You are my number one, the best person I know, my anchor, my North Star, my most favorite human, my heartbeat, and the best gift mom could have given me. I don't ever want to live in a world that you're not in. Love you to infinity. I've got your back, and you've got mine. Always and forever ❤️♾, "Anshula concluded her post on a sweet note.