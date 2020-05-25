Birthday Boy Kunal Kemmu Says Birthday Celebrations Were Exciting Only Till He Was 15

Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 37th birthday amidst the lockdown, with his dear ones, wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya Kemmu. The actor opened up about celebrating birthdays in a recent interview, and said that they were exciting only till he was about 15 years old. He also shared that he prefers to work on his birthdays, and enjoy a meal with his family.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kunal said, "I have to remind myself that I am 37 now as one doesn't feel any different," adding that quarantine won't make a difference because he anyway does not 'celebrate birthdays'.

"Usually I prefer to work on my birthdays and end the day with a meal with family. Birthdays were exciting till when I was about 15, when potato chips were highlights," he shared.

Kunal's wife Soha took to her Instagram handle to wish her hubby. Sharing a photo with Kunal and their daughter Inaaya, all three of them dressed in denim overalls, she wrote how there's no one else she'd rather be locked down with. Kunal's sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished him on Instagram. Sharing a picture where she is carrying her baby boy Taimur, and Kunal is carrying Inaaya with Soha posing next to them, she wrote, "Happy birthday brother-in-law... We love you ❤️❤️"

With regard to work, Kunal was last seen in the romantic action thriller, Malang, starring alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The film was received well by audiences when it hit theatres, and was recently released on Netflix. Talking about the film's OTT release, Kunal said, "It is like a second wave and I have heard from people from all over the world. It has been phenomenal. That's the beauty of cinema that it touches so many people. And Malang has been a fulfilling experience for me." Malang was directed by Mohit Suri.

