Birthday Boy Milind Soman Goes Full Monty For A Beach Run; Sends Fans Into A Meltdown With His Photo

Milind Soman Bares It All On The Beach

In the photo, Milind has stripped down to literally nothing while running on the beachside. He captioned the snap as, "Happy birthday to me!"

The Netizens Can't Get Enough Of Milind's Hotness And Shower Him With Birthday Love

An Instagram user wrote, "Like your mama made you❤️ Happy Birthday." "Happiest birthday hottest human ❣️," read a comment. Another netizen wrote, "Waking up to this picture 😍." "Crush🙌🙌🙌," an Instagram user commented on Milind's post.

Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar Pens A Romantic Note For Her Hubby

Milind Soman's wife shared two pictures in which the couple soaking in some sun post the beach run. She captioned the clicks as, "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul ❤️ I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day 😘😘 Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run."