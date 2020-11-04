Birthday Boy Milind Soman Goes Full Monty For A Beach Run; Sends Fans Into A Meltdown With His Photo
One of India's best known supermodels and actor Milind Soman turns 55 today (November 4, 2020). The fitness enthusiast and his wife Ankita Konwar are currently in Goa for a quick getaway. Milind kicked off his birthday celebrations by running in his 'birthday suit' on the beach.
He later took to his Instagram page to share a picture of his beach run which was clicked by his wife. Milind's epic birthday photo set the internet on fire.
Milind Soman Bares It All On The Beach
In the photo, Milind has stripped down to literally nothing while running on the beachside. He captioned the snap as, "Happy birthday to me!"
The Netizens Can't Get Enough Of Milind's Hotness And Shower Him With Birthday Love
An Instagram user wrote, "Like your mama made you❤️ Happy Birthday." "Happiest birthday hottest human ❣️," read a comment. Another netizen wrote, "Waking up to this picture 😍." "Crush🙌🙌🙌," an Instagram user commented on Milind's post.
Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar Pens A Romantic Note For Her Hubby
Milind Soman's wife shared two pictures in which the couple soaking in some sun post the beach run. She captioned the clicks as, "Happy Birthday to the man who has my heart and soul ❤️ I love you with every molecule of my existence. I celebrate you every single day 😘😘 Turned tomato red after a 12k beach run."
ALSO READ: Milind Soman Birthday Special: These Photos Of The Handsome Hunk Prove He Is Our Forever Crush
ALSO READ: COVID-19: Milind Soman Goes Out On Mumbai Streets For Groceries Amid Lockdown; Shares Photos