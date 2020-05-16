    For Quick Alerts
      Birthday Boy Vicky Kaushal To Have Low-Key Celebrations At Home; Read Details!

      Bollywood's handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal turns 32 today. Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, the actor will be celebrating his big day with his family at home.

      Revealing details about having his low-key birthday celebrations, Vicky shared, "It's going to be different this time because it'll be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I'll also be catching up with my friends over video calls."

      "From this point on, it'll be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I'll make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I'll spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fast-paced life for not being there with my family," he adds as the lockdown has made him realise the value of family more," added the Uri actor.

      Vicky also walked down the memory lane, and recalled his birthday celebrations from his school days.

      "I used to be very upset because my birthday would fall during the summer vacations. I couldn't wear regular clothes to school on my birthdays, and distribute chocolates to the entire class. But what I remember are the sweet parties at home where I would cut cakes surrounded by my friends. That was the time when technology hadn't advanced so much and nobody was aware of the concepts of video calls and selfies. Those celebrations felt so real because we wouldn't be busy clicking photos for social media," shared the rising star.

      Speaking about work, Vicky recently finished shooting for Shoojit Sircar's Uddham Singh. He was supposed to begin filming for Karan Johar's historical film Takht. However, the shooting got stalled owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Besides these two movies, Vicky will be also seen in Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 11:08 [IST]
