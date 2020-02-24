Birthday Girl Pooja Bhatt Poses For A Happy Picture With Sisters Alia & Shaheen

Pooja Bhatt turns 48 today and the actress is ringing in her special day with her sisters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. Her dad Mahesh Bhatt, who is known for his philosophical tweets, penned a special note for his daughter dearest.

Sharing a picture where his three girls are seen smiling into the camera, the filmmaker wrote, "I did not give you the gift of life, but rather, life gave me the gift of you. Happy birthday Pooja." (sic)

In the picture shared by senior Bhatt, Alia and Shaheen are seen standing with the birthday girl, with a bouquet and gifts including cactus, a potted plant and other items, in front of them. Pooja is seen posing with a note in her hand.

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan commented on the picture, "Now that's lovely. Happy Birthday dear Pooja."

Currently, Pooja Bhatt is busy working on her dad's directorial comeback, Sadak 2 where she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt.

Talking about working with Mahesh Bhatt, the actress earlier shared in an interview, "It will never be easy as I don't know him as a director, I know him as a dad. Working with him as a director will be a different ball game altogether. I am excited. It is an exciting film. My father is very silent on most of the things. But I still don't know how he will be on the sets."

Last year post wrapping up the Mysore schedule of Sadak 2, Pooja had penned a heartfelt note for her father which read, "Wrap/Unwrap.. and with that we ended a truly magnificent schedule for Sadak 2 in Mysore! Can't wait to be back on set! Each day pushed our limits, each day revealed something more to each of us. And long after the last trunk was packed and the last tempo sent on its way home, the fire Mahesh Bhatt has ignited in all of us continues to blaze with fervour, passion and a desire to do even more."

The father-daughter duo have worked together in films like Daddy, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Zakhm, and Tamanna in the past.

Sadak 2 stars Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is slated to release on July 10, 2020.

