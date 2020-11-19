Birthday Girl Tara Sutaria On Beau Aadar Jain's Love-Soaked Wish For Her: Life Is Beautiful With You

Tara Sutaria turns a year older. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 in 2019, and also worked in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. Lately, Tara has been hitting the headlines for her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and actor Aadar Jain.

On Tara's 25th birthday today, her beau Aadar Jain wished her with a romantic post. Besides him, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also penned a sweet wish for the birthday girl.

Tara Sutaria- Aadar Jain's Cute PDA On Social Media Aadar Jain wished his lady love Tara Sutaria with a heartfelt post on his Instagram page that read, "Happy 25th Principessa 🖤." In response, Tara wrote back, "Thank you my whole heart. 🖤 Life is beautiful with you!" Riddhima Kapoor's Sweet Birthday Post For Tara Sutaria Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a selfie clicked with Tara at Aadar's mom's birthday celebration and wrote, "Happiest bday @tarasutaria," followed by a heart emoji. In the picture, Tara who looks dazzling in a golden OOTD, is all smiles while posing with Riddhima. Currently, Tara Is Holidaying With Her Boyfriend Aadar Jain In Maldives Ahead of her birthday, Tara Sutaria flew to Maldives with her boyfriend Aadar Jain for a romantic getaway. The couple has been sharing glimpses from the island country on their respective Instagram pages. Earlier, Aadar posted a picture in which his lady love Tara is seen chilling in the cool blue waters. He captioned the click as "#AViewToAKill." Tara Sutaria Was Earlier Spotted At Kapoor Family's Karwa Chauth Celebration The Student Of The Year 2 actress had joined beau Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others for Kapoor's family dinner on Karwa Chauth.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria had opened up about her relationship with Aadar Jain and said, "I think if it is something beautiful, wonderful and magical, something that all human beings crave in their lives... I don't think you should hide something that is beautiful. That is my take on it. I have nothing to hide but I understand why so many people keep it to themselves. I am a really private person as well. I haven't really spoken about it ever so people will think what they want to think."

Tara and Aadar were first linked together when they made a joint appearance at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash in 2019. Later, Tara made her relationship with him Insta-official when she wished him with a love-soaked birthday post that read, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain."

