BIZARRE! 32-Year-Old Andhra Man Claims Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is His Mother

From standing outside their favourite actor's house to catch a glimpse of the star to tattooing their names on the body, we often hear about fans going to crazy lengths to show their love for their idols. But sometimes, things can really go out of hand.

Recently, a 32-year-old Andhra man claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is his 'mother' who had him through IVF in London. According to a report in Mid-day, a man named Sangeeth Kumar, who hails from Mangalore, claimed that he was born to the former beauty queen in 1988, she was only 15.

He alleged that Aishwarya's parents, Brinda Rai and late Krishnaraj Rai, looked after him till the age of two when his father, Vadivelu Reddy, brought him to Visakhapatnam. Kumar further claimed that his relatives destroyed his birth records, leaving no proof of his claims.

He also said that he now wishes to live with his 'mother' Aishwarya in Mumbai.

Sounds bizarre, doesn't it?

Speaking about work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming period film Ponniyin Selvan which is based on a novel by the same name. The makers recently revealed the first look poster of the film and it raised the anticipation levels of the audiences up by several notches.

Aishwarya Rai's Pic From 1993 Makes Wendell Rodricks Comment, 'The Most Beautiful Woman Indeed'

How Did Aaradhya Bachchan React To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Look For Angelina Jolie's Maleficent?