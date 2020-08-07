BMC Releases Bihar IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari From Quarantine; Must Go Home By Saturday

On Friday, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine and asked him to return home and resume duty on August 8. IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari had been quarantined in Mumbai for the past 6 days after he arrived on August 2, to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The BMC's decision to quarantine the officer has sparked a huge debate on social media.

Reportedly on Thursday, Bihar Police wrote to the BMC and asked that Tiwari should be exempt from home quarantine, to facilitate his return to his home state to resume duties. Notably, two days ago, Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was handed over to CBI.

In a late-night order, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu permitted Tiwari to be released from home quarantine. The statement read, ''The Municipal commissioner of MCGM has is asking to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine to facilitate his return to Patna to resume his duties.'' The BMC has asked Tiwari to leave Mumbai by August 8.

Soon after the IPS officer was released, Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey took to Twitter and said, ''Following the remarks of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, Bihar Police Headquarters wrote a letter to the Commissioner of BMC yesterday requesting them to release IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. He is released today and will return to Patna this evening. Thanks to BMC.'' Bihar police had alleged that the Bihar IPS officer was not quarantined but was placed under 'house arrest'.

According to a report in Zee News, Bihar police said that the IPS mess was officially sought for the stay of Tiwari, but the senior IPS officer was not provided this facility. When Tiwari himself arranged a guesthouse, he was taken by BMC officials for home quarantine.

