BMC Starts Using Shah Rukh Khan's Office As COVID-19 Isolation Centre!

Amid the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities have been doing their best to help the frontline warriors in their battle against the deadly outbreak. In an effort to do so, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan offered their four-storeyed office to BMC for quarantine facility. The superstar, through his NGO Meer Foundation, also set up 22 beds in the building.

A recent report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the four-storeyed building which the superstar had offered in April, was lying unused for more than a month, even when there's been acute shortage of beds for COVID-19 patients in public and private hospitals in Mumbai.

However, now the latest update is that the BMC has started utilizing Shah Rukh Khan's Khar office as a care centre for asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan said in an official statement, "This crisis is not going to pass in a hurry; it will take its time and its toll on all of us. It will also show us that there isn't really a choice between looking out for ourselves and looking out for one another."

"There's nothing more obvious in the spread of this pandemic, than the fact that each one of us is inextricably connected to each other, without any distinction. I am going to try my best and I know each one of you will do so too. Only together we will be able to fight through these difficult and unimaginable days," he further added in his statement.

Shah Rukh Khan also donated 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra, fighting to contain COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Currently, the superstar is in self-quarantine with his wife Gauri Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam at their residence, Mannat in Mumbai.

