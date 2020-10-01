Bobby Deol Admits Hindi Film Industry Is Ruthless; ‘Nothing Is Given To You On A Silver Plate’

Actor Bobby Deol, who recently featured in the Netflix film Class of '83 and received much praise for his performance, opened up about his struggling phase in the Hindi film industry. He also shared his opinions on the ongoing insider versus outsider debate. While admitting that it is a ruthless industry, he also pointed out that on the contrary, many outsiders have made it big and the biggest example of an outsider is his father Dharmendra.

Talking about his journey in the industry, he said that he has seen many ups and downs in 25 years. "That is the journey of every actor. That is why it is tough being an actor. It is not about the work you do, it is about the work you do have to be appreciated. There is no guarantee that every film you do will be a hit," he said.

About the difficult phase in his career, he said, "What happened was, when things were not going right for me, I kind of I started not taking care of myself and looking fresh. By then social media and digital media was increasing and people started talking about me that, 'he is not interested'. People thought that I was not interested and to break that it takes a long time."

Offering his take on the ongoing insider-outsider discussion, Bobby said, "There will always be this discussion (about insider-outsider) in every industry not just the film industry. I won't say it is easy for an outsider to make it but if you look at the number of outsiders who have made it big in the industry it is quite a bit. I would only want to say that never give up. It is difficult to be an actor. It is a ruthless industry. Nothing is going to be given to you on a silver plate. Yes, if you are an actor then you might be given the first film, but then your work speaks."

Meanwhile, Class of '83 is an action crime drama set in Bombay in the 1980s directed by Atul Sabharwal. The film is based on the book with the same title. Bobby plays a police officer in the film.

