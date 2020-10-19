Bobby Deol On Sunny Deol: He Didn’t Shoot For His Own Movies While Supervising Barsaat

Today (October 19, 2020), actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol is celebrating his 64th birthday, and his younger brother Bobby Deol can't stop praising him. In his recent tete-a-tete with The Telegraph, Bobby revealed how Sunny Deol left no stone unturned to make sure his debut movie Barsaat was perfect and grand in every way.

Bobby said, "My brother took over the reins from dad because they decided that what dad had done for him, he wanted to do for his younger brother. It's a tough job to get everything organised on a film, and my brother didn't shoot for his own movies for a whole year while supervising Barsaat, that's how involved he was."

He further added, "We eventually shot the film in Mysore, Bangalore, Mumbai and Manali... it had nice locations. Once the shoot was complete, my brother wanted to enhance my introduction sequence. There was a fight with a tiger in that sequence and my brother decided we would shoot it in a small town in Italy where a man had his own zoo and he took very good care of his animals. I went to Italy and shot with a real tiger... I was so scared that what if it pulls off a part of me?"

The Housefull 4 actor further revealed that his brother wanted to explore more with his part. So, the entire team of Barsaat went to Lake District in the UK, and Bobby was asked to do shots of galloping with horses in the woods. That was the last shot the Badal actor gave for the film, because while galloping, he broke his leg.

Speaking about the unfortunate accident, Bobby said, "I broke my shin bone and I had to get operated twice for it and I have a rod in my leg even now. Luckily, the film was complete by then. We did the dubbing and the mixing in England because my brother wanted me to stay there and get treated."

We're sure that just like Bobby, Sunny is also a proud brother.

