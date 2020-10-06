Bobby Deol Says He Was Badly Injured While Shooting For Barsaat; 'I Still Have A Rod In My Leg'

Bobby Deol Had Injured Himself Badly While Shooting His Entry Scene In Barsaat

The actor was quoted as saying, "In my first movie Barsaat, my brother wanted to make my introduction more interesting. We were in the Lake District of England. My first shot itself, I collided with another horse and broke my leg. It was a pretty bad injury. I still have a rod in my leg. It did not heal and I had to do another surgery where eventually it became fine."

Bobby Deol On Completing 25 Years In The Film Industry

On Monday, the actor had penned a post on his Instagram page in which he reflected back upon his journey and wrote, "It's been 25 years at the movies for me.. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I've seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead! Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits roll out!"

Bobby Deol 2.0

After a smashing debut with Barsaat, Bobby Deol gave many successful hits in the 90s and early 2000s. However, soon, he witnessed a dull phase in his career and almost disappeared from the celluloid. The actor made a comeback with Salman Khan's Race 3 in 2018. This year, Bobby appeared in two projects- Netflix film Class of 83' and MX player web series Ashram.