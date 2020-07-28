Bollywood Action Director Parvez Khan Passes Away; Hansal Mehta, Manoj Bajpayee Condole His Demise

Bollywood action director Parvez Khan passed away on Monday (July 27, 2020) after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 55.

His long-time assistant Nishant Khan was quoted as saying by Indian Express, "He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead. He was completely fine and healthy. Last night, he felt chest pain. He would often tell people that one has to go through pain in life and it was no big deal. His team would call him Tiger because he never gave a reaction for any pain."

Hansal Mehta who worked with him on the National Award-winning film Shahid mourned his demise and wrote on his Twitter page, "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skillful, energetic, and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!"

"Heartfelt condolences to the family !! May he rest in peace!!!🙏🙏," tweeted Manoj Bajpayee.

Reportedly, Parveez was cremated on Monday evening at Hanuman Nagar cemetery in Kandivali. He is survived by wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

According to Parvez Khan's website, his father Fazal Khan was a stunt director in Hindi films. He learnt the craft from his brother Usman Khan. He began his career by assisting action director Akbar Bakshi Master and worked on films like Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar and Akshay Kumar's Khiladi franchise.

The turning point in his career was Ram Gopal Varma's Ab Tak Chhappan in 2003. Parvez went on to contribute to stunt work in films like Bullett Raja, Johnny Gaddaar, Ra.One, Badlapur, AndhaDhun among others. His last work is Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is yet to be released.