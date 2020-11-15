    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bollywood Celebrates Diwali: Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, & Others Share Glimpses Of Festivity

      By
      |

      Diwali 2020 was not celebrated as grand as the previous years, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But the popular celebs of Bollywood made their Diwali 2020 celebrations special, by celebrating the festival of lights with their families. Even though the grand Diwali party visuals were terribly missed this time, the stars took to their social media pages to share glimpses of their Diwali celebrations.

      The most popular faces of Bollywood, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, and others had intimate celebrations this time, with their families.

      Have a look at the Diwali celebrations of Bollywood stars, here...

      Bollywood Celebrates Diwali: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kartik Aaryan, & Others Share Glimpses Of Festivity

      Priyanka Chopra Jonas

      The global star had a beautiful Diwali celebration with her husband, actor-musician Nick Jonas in London. Priyanka Chopra took to her official social media pages to share a lovely picture with hubby dearest, in which the couple is seen holding diyas. Priyanka looks gorgeous in the floral print saree teamed up with statement earrings, while Nick is sporting a complementing floral print jacket.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Luv S Sinha (@luvsinha)

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre)

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X