Bollywood Celebrates Diwali: Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan, & Others Share Glimpses Of Festivity

Diwali 2020 was not celebrated as grand as the previous years, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. But the popular celebs of Bollywood made their Diwali 2020 celebrations special, by celebrating the festival of lights with their families. Even though the grand Diwali party visuals were terribly missed this time, the stars took to their social media pages to share glimpses of their Diwali celebrations.

The most popular faces of Bollywood, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, Sonakshi Sinha, and others had intimate celebrations this time, with their families.

Have a look at the Diwali celebrations of Bollywood stars, here...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The global star had a beautiful Diwali celebration with her husband, actor-musician Nick Jonas in London. Priyanka Chopra took to her official social media pages to share a lovely picture with hubby dearest, in which the couple is seen holding diyas. Priyanka looks gorgeous in the floral print saree teamed up with statement earrings, while Nick is sporting a complementing floral print jacket.