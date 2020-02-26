Bollywood Celebs Condemn Delhi Violence!

February 24 was a horrific day for Delhi as many riots gripped the national capital. Many celebrities including Swara Bhaskar, Javed Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Esha Gupta, Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha and Vishal Dadlani have raised their concern over the violence, which has cost many lives.

Actress Swara Bhaskar tweeted, "जो police लाइब्रेरी में घुस कर किताबों के बीच से कथित दंगाइयों को पकड़ लेती है- उस police व्यवस्था ने ये आग फैलने कैसे दी? क्यूँ नहीं बंदूक़ धारी लड़का चाहे वो शाहरुख़ हो या रामभक्त गोपाल - क्यूँ नहीं उन्हे उसी वक्त गिरफ़्तार किया? पूछने वाले सवाल गृह मंत्रालय और दिल्ली पुलिस से!"

Actress Raveena Tandon tweeted, "Overworked and one dead too. Folks . If we could be kind enough also to offer some condolences to the bereaved. They don't have cushy lives and are stuck in a thankless job. Constantly under pressure. A few bad apples can spoil the cart."

Actress Richa Chadha, on the other side tweeted, "There was never a need for pro-CAA rallies, protestors, because IT IS ALREADY AN ACT. They are bullies out to harass and kill, with sanction. Identity these men, direct your curses here."

Actress Esha Gupta also shared her concern over the violence in Delhi and tweeted, "Syria? Delhi? Just violent people doing violent acts without even half the knowledge about what they stand for, making my city, my home unsafe 💔😭 #DelhiBurning."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted, "इतना तो आज साफ है कि PRO-CAA का मतलब Anti-Muslim है बस और कुछ नहीं ।"

Javed Akhtar also expressed his anger over the ongoing violence in Delhi and tweeted, "The level of violence is being increased in Delhi . All the Kapil Mishras are being unleashed . An atmosphere is being created to convince an average Delhiite that it is all because of the anti CAA protest and in a few days the Delhi Police will go for the final solution."

Vishal Dadlani tweeted, "Anti-CAA protestors have been protesting for 2 months. There was no violence until each time the so-called "pro-CAA" groups showed up. Think."

Reportedly, section 144 has been imposed in North East Delhi currently.

Swara Bhaskar Questions Government On Awarding Padma Shri To Pakistani Origin Singer Adnan Sami

(Social media posts are unedited.)