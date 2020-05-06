Bollywood Cinematographer Nadeem Khan In Critical Condition At Lilavati Hospital

Veteran cinematographer Nadeem Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on May 5. It is learnt that Nadeem Khan slipped on the staircase and fractured his collar-bone and reportedly also has suffered chest and brain injury. He has been kept in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

Not many know that Nadeem Khan is the husband of renowned singer Parvati Khan and the son of late Bollywood lyricist Rahi Masoom Raza. Nadeem Khan has 43 films to his credit as cinematographer in Bollywood, including Disco Dancer, King Uncle, Ilzaam, Aag Hi Aag, Awaargi, Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin, Jurm, Sheen, and Gang, among others. He has also directed a film, Tirchhi Topiwale that starred Inder Kumar, Monica Bedi and Chunky Pandey. Nadeem Khan also serves as Head of the Department, Cinematography at the Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA) in Mumbai.

Nadeem Khan began his career as the cinematographer of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's diploma film at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, titled Murder At Monkey Hill. He made his professional debut with Muzaffar Ali's film Gaman starring Smita Patil, Farooque Shaikh and Jala Agha.

Nadeem Khan's friends and colleagues have been posting on social media about his admission to the hospital. However, his wife Parvati Khan was not available for comment. We wish Nadeem Khan a speedy recovery.

Nadeem Khan photo courtesy: FTII.

