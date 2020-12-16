Bollywood Drugs Case: Arjun Rampal Seeks Time Till December 21 To Appear Before NCB

Actor Arjun Rampal has seeked time till December 21 to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in the drug probe which emerged after Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actor was to be questioned by the NCB today.

A tweet by ANI read, "Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till 21st December, to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). NCB had summoned the actor today in a drug-related case probe."

The actor was earlier summoned on November 13, for further questioning on the case.

On November 13, Arjun was questioned for nearly seven hours. His house in Bandra had been aided (you mean raided?) a few days prior to that, on November 9. The NCB officials stated that they have seized a medicinal substance, which is a controlled substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, during the raid.

Arjun had told the media that he was fully cooperating with the investigation, iterating that he has nothing to do with drugs. "The medicine found at my residence was a prescribed one, and the prescription has been found and handed over to the NCB officials. The NCB officials are doing a good job, I support them in the investigation," he had said.

Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned twice by the NCB, and her brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested for possession of a small quantity of hashish and Aprazolam (or Alprazolam? Pls cross check) tablets in October. He was arrested once again, in another (drug?) case involving a Nigerian national, Omega Godwin.

The drug probe into the Hindi film industry was sparked by the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB has arrested as many as 25 people in the case, and questioned many more, including Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and others.

ALSO READ: Nail Polish Trailer: It Is All Twists And Turns In This Courtroom Drama Starring Arjun Rampal

ALSO READ: Gabriella Demetriades Wishes Beau Arjun Rampal With A Cute Birthday Post; 'The Best Is Yet To Come'