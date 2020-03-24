    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bollywood In Self-Quarantine: Disha Patani & Krishna Shroff Goof Around, Kartik Aaryan Cleans Dishes

      By
      |

      With film shootings stalled owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities are staying indoors and practicing social distancing. While some are chilling with their family, others are channeling their inner creativity. Besides sharing precautionary measures about how to keep COVID-19 at bay, some stars are sharing with their fans videos of how to practice work-out at home since the gyms are shut down. Few celebrities are also sharing sneak-peeks from their daily routine of self-isolation.

      Here's what some of our Bollywood celebrities are up to while practising social-distancing.

      Disha Patani

      Disha Patani

      The Malang actress posted a video where she is seen getting goofy with her beau Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and showing off some silly dance moves. "This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff 👭🤣," (sic) read her caption for the video.

      Kartik Aaryan

      Kartik Aaryan

      The handsome hunk shared a video of him washing the dishes. Poking fun at him, his sister captioned it as, "Don't mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan," (sic) to which Kartik added that it's "Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki." (sic)

      Amitabh Bachchan

      Amitabh Bachchan

      Giving his fans a sneak-peek into his gym at home, Big B wrote, "Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!! 🏋️‍♂️🏋️💪💪." (sic)

      Fatima Sana Shaikh

      Fatima Sana Shaikh

      The Thugs Of Hindostan actress is keeping fit at home by sweeping the floor and skipping the rope.

      Deepika Padukone

      Deepika Padukone

      When not working out, cleaning wardrobe or indulging in some self-pampering sessions, Dippy is busy satisfying her sweet tooth cravings with some scoops of dessert.

      Katrina Kaif Learns To Do The Dishes Amidst Self Isolation

      Janta Curfew: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, And Arjun Kapoor Reform Their Old Club Over A Video Call!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X