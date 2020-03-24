Bollywood In Self-Quarantine: Disha Patani & Krishna Shroff Goof Around, Kartik Aaryan Cleans Dishes

Disha Patani

The Malang actress posted a video where she is seen getting goofy with her beau Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and showing off some silly dance moves. "This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff 👭🤣," (sic) read her caption for the video.

Kartik Aaryan

The handsome hunk shared a video of him washing the dishes. Poking fun at him, his sister captioned it as, "Don't mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan," (sic) to which Kartik added that it's "Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki." (sic)

Amitabh Bachchan

Giving his fans a sneak-peek into his gym at home, Big B wrote, "Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!! 🏋️‍♂️🏋️💪💪." (sic)

Fatima Sana Shaikh

The Thugs Of Hindostan actress is keeping fit at home by sweeping the floor and skipping the rope.

Deepika Padukone

When not working out, cleaning wardrobe or indulging in some self-pampering sessions, Dippy is busy satisfying her sweet tooth cravings with some scoops of dessert.