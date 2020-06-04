Bollywood Lyricist Anwar Sagar, Known For Writing Akshay Kumar’s ‘Waada Raha Sanam’, Dies Aged 70

Bollywood's veteran lyricist, Anwar Sagar passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 70. The cause of his death is not yet known. According to reports, Anwar was pronounced dead after being admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital.

Tweeting about his passing, the Indian Performing Right Society Limited wrote, "Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like 'Vaadaa Raha Sanam', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like #Vijaypath & #Yaraana. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP."

Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like 'Vaadaa Raha Sanam', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like #Vijaypath & #Yaraana. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP. — Indian Performing Right Society Limited (@IPRSmusic) June 3, 2020

Anwar Sagar had worked on a number of films in the 80s and 90s such as Jackie Shroff's Sapne Saajan Ke, Akshay Kumar starrers Khiladi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Ajay Devgn starrer Vijaypath, and the David Dhawan directorial Yaraana.

It was only a couple of days back that another music great from Bollywood, composer and playback singer Wajid Khan breathed his last. Wajid died of a cardiac arrest on May 31. It was confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Wajid Khan Funeral: Celebrities Bid Goodbye To Bollywood Music Composer

ALSO READ: Video Of Wajid Khan Composing Tunes At The Hospital Shared By Sajid Khan; 'Legends Don't Die'