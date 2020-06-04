    For Quick Alerts
      Bollywood Lyricist Anwar Sagar, Known For Writing Akshay Kumar’s ‘Waada Raha Sanam’, Dies Aged 70

      Bollywood's veteran lyricist, Anwar Sagar passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 70. The cause of his death is not yet known. According to reports, Anwar was pronounced dead after being admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital.

      Bollywood Lyricist Anwar Sagar Dies Aged 70

      Tweeting about his passing, the Indian Performing Right Society Limited wrote, "Veteran lyricist and IPRS member Anwar Sagar has passed away. Known for writing songs like 'Vaadaa Raha Sanam', he also penned lyrics for iconic movies like #Vijaypath & #Yaraana. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul #RIP."

      Anwar Sagar had worked on a number of films in the 80s and 90s such as Jackie Shroff's Sapne Saajan Ke, Akshay Kumar starrers Khiladi and Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Ajay Devgn starrer Vijaypath, and the David Dhawan directorial Yaraana.

      It was only a couple of days back that another music great from Bollywood, composer and playback singer Wajid Khan breathed his last. Wajid died of a cardiac arrest on May 31. It was confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

