      Bollywood Producer Anil Suri Passes Away Due To COVID-19; Was Denied Bed In Top Hospital

      Veteran Bollywood producer Anil Suri, died due to COVID-19 on Thursday. Suri was 77.

      Bollywood Producer Anil Suri Passes Away Due To COVID-19

      Suri was rushed to the Lilavati and Hinduja hospitals after developing a fever on June 2, but was denied a bed at both hospitals, informed his brother Rajiv Suri. PTI quoted him as saying, "He was then taken to Advanced Multispecialty Hospital on Wednesday night. He had COVID-19. On Thursday evening, they said something is amiss and he was put on a ventilator. He died around 7:00 pm."

      Anil Suri's final rites were held at the Oshiwara cremation ground on Friday morning. It was attended by four family members wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

      Anil had produced films like the 1978 film Karmayogi, starring Raaj Kumar, Jeetendra and Rekha, and the 1984 film Raaj Tilak, which featured a star cast including Hema Malini, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Reena Roy, Sarika and Kamal Haasan.

      He is survived by his wife and two children. His brother Rajiv said that it was heartbreaking to lose both his brother and his favourite director on the same day, referring to the death of veteran director Basu Chatterjee.

