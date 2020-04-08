    For Quick Alerts
      Bollywood Producer Karim Morani Tests Positive For COVID-19!

      After daughters Zoa and Shaza, their father Bollywood producer Karim Morani has also tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). He has been shifted to the Nanavati hospital for treatment. While confirming the news, Karim Morani's brother told Mirror Online, "Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital."

      For the unversed, one of his daughters, Shaza, is also in Nanavati Hospital. Whereas, Zoa is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

      Reportedly, Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka to India before the nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi. Earlier, while speaking about Shaza, Karim told the media, "It is true Shaza has been found to be coronavirus positive but she has no symptoms. We have admitted her to Nanavati hospital at the moment"

      We pray for Karim Morani and his daughters' speedy recovery.

