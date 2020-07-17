    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bollywood Siren Mamta Kulkarni's Controversial Life To Be Made Into A Movie By Nikhil Dwivedi

      By Lekhaka
      |

      The rights to Bilal Siddiqui's book, The Stardust Affair, loosely based on the life of the former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni, have been bought by actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi. Known as the sex siren of the '90s, Mamta Kulkarni was an icon of her time, with her sensual performances in films making their oomph factor skyrocket. The stunner also had a very eventful and tumultuous life, with drama rivalling that of a Bollywood movie. Now, Nikhil Dwivedi is going to bring her character to life on the big screen with a movie that is based on her story.

      nikhil-dwivedi-to-produce-a-movie-based-loosely-on-mamta-kulkarni-life

      Although Nikhil has not commented on this yet, a source claims, "Nikhil has acquired the rights to Bilal Siddiqui's book The Stardust Affair, which is loosely based on the tumultuous and eventful life of Mamta Kulkarni. Her life and journey is something that almost everyone is aware of, right from being a Bollywood star to becoming a 'godmother' to allegedly being Dawood Ibrahim's girlfriend, Mamta Kulkarni has always been in the headlines. The book will serve as the base for Nikhil's next production and the producer will release an official announcement once all the formalities are complete."

      Mamta Kulkarni caught our attention with her unapologetic remarks and behaviour. The actress, after disappearing from Bollywood entirely, went on to reveal that she has settled down and is living a very spiritual life in Nairobi, Kenya. However, her name did pop up again a few years ago, in connection with an alleged drug racket in which her husband was reportedly involved. Siddiqui's book is based on her life and chronicles the major events and episodes that were a part of her journey, and we are sure that the film will be worth a watch.

      "Work on the film's script will begin soon after all modalities are locked and once the shoots begin, the team will finalise a leading lady to shoulder the project as well," adds the source.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X