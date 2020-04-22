Kajol, Madhuri Dixit & Others Celebrate World Earth Day, Put Things In Perspective Amid Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic may have wrought havoc on all our lives, but it has sure put things into perspective with regard to respecting the planet and natural systems. The lockdown in India and many parts of the world has given the earth some much needed breather, and animals space to roam the planet like they used to.

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Kajol, and Richa Chadha took to their social media handles to wish everyone a happy World Earth Day and reflect on the unique circumstances we are celebrating this Earth Day in.

Madhuri Dixit wrote on Instagram, "This lockdown has shown us how little nature needs for it to revive & thrive. On the 50th #EarthDay let us all pledge to #DoOurBit by switching off appliances when not in use, plant trees, use fuel & water conservatively. Together we can build a better world, one we all are proud of!"

Sidharth Malhotra wrote in an Instagram story, "Today, while we are locked in our houses, nature continues to thrive. We all need to remember this when we get out that we are just guests on this beautiful planet, not the owners. This #EarthDay2020 let's do our bit to heal our planet and build a better future."

In a video, Richa Chadha shared tips on how to become more sustainable. She captioned her post, "It's EARTH DAY! Woke up and made a video, (simple enough for a 6 year old, but we all tend to forget the basics)! While everyone is busy sharing pictures of peacocks on roads, dolphins in the sea, birds and clear blue skies... Let's not forget that nature is healing and we must not get back to our old ways once the lockdown is relaxed! Every day is Earth Day!"

Sonam Kapoor shared a gorgeous photo with hubby Anand Ahuja, with the sun setting in all its glory, and wrote, "The earth has many keys, where melody is not, is the unknown peninsula. Beauty is nature's fact. But witness for her land, and witness for her sea, the cricket is her utmost of elegy to me."

Kajol tweeted, "The earth does not belong to man. Man belongs to earth. If that has not been proved categorically to us at this time I don't think it ever will be. Happy #EarthDay2020 to all the remaining species."

