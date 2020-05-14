Boman Irani Reveals He Proposed To His Wife Zenobia On Their First Date!

Boman Irani opened up about his love story with wife Zenobia in an interview with Humans of Bombay. The actor revealed that he proposed to her on their first date itself, as he knew she was the one. He shared that it was love at first sight with her.

Talking about their love story, Boman revealed, "It was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into my Wafer Shop. She made my day with just minutes of conversation. Soon, she began visiting everyday & I knew she liked me too-I mean, who needs so many wafers? Across-the-counter chats turned into calls-we'd talk about everything. But during her BSc exams, her dad said, 'If you don't mind, please don't call for a month, she's getting distracted!' It was tough, but it cemented my feelings."

He continued, "Finally, after her exams, we went on our first date. But before we even got the menus, I blurted, 'I think we should get married!' Kids these days will think I was bonkers but I didn't need to 'figure it out'. I knew she was the one. You know what she said next? 'Ya, of course. Oh, wait! I forgot my umbrella.' I'd just proposed & that's what she said! She thought it was raining when it was just the sound of a Sizzler plate!"

Boman and Zenobia have been married for nearly 35 years. The two wed in a traditional Parsi ceremony on January 28, 1985.

Boman doesn't hold back from showering love on Zenobia. In a previous interview, he had said that he has the greatest respect for her as a human being.

