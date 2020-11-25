Bombay HC Tells Kangana Ranaut Her Fundamental Rights Are Not ‘Absolute'

Bombay High Court on Tuesday (November 24) heard the petition filed by Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel seeking to quash an FIR lodged against them on the orders of a magistrate court. The bench asked Mumbai Police to "apply its mind" before "applying any law", especially before slapping sedition charges on any citizen. The court also reminded Kangana that her fundamental rights too were not absolute and came with certain reasonable restrictions.

The Bombay High Court has ordered Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before Bandra Police on January 8 and cooperate in the probe. Meanwhile, police have been asked not to arrest the duo, who are booked for creating communal animosity and sedition.

During the hearing, the bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik opened up about the trend of slapping sedition charges in every second case. Justice Shinde remarked, "This is a disturbing trend. In almost all such cases, you slap sedition. Is this how you (police) treat your citizens? By slapping sedition?"

HC Bench Expresses Concern Over New Trend Of Sedition Charges i The judge further asked Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakre why the police had invoked sedition against Kangana and her sister. He stated that Mumbai police needs more workshops. "We think you (Mumbai Police) must conduct workshops for your officers. Train them on invoking provisions of law, especially in such cases. Your officers need to be more sensitive and protect dignity in such cases. They must be trained to apply their minds before invoking any law, especially a serious one as sedition. Just because someone doesn't fall in the line with the government, they must not be charged with sedition," Justice Shinde said. HC On Kangana's Tweets On Kangana Ranaut's tweet, the bench said, "Every citizen has fundamental rights and these come with reasonable restrictions. No citizen, even your client, cannot claim these rights are absolute. Each citizen is expected to ensure that when they are exercising their rights, they must not infringe the fundamental rights of others. Your rights cannot hurt others' rights," Justice Shinde rebuked Kangana. Kangana Ranaut Has Been Ordered Not To Tweet About The Case The court has also ordered Kangana not to post any tweet or make any statement on social or electronic media regarding the present FIR. Kangana was also called out for not obeying summons as Justice Shinde remarked, "You didn't obey the summons thrice and now seek time to appear before the police. You cannot expect the police to work as per your convenience."

