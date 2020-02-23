    For Quick Alerts
      Boney, Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor To Mark Sridevi’s Second Death Anniversary With A Puja?

      By
      |

      February 24, 2018 left a hole in the hearts of Bollywood cinephilles. It was the day that one of the most enigmatic actresses of the Hindi film industry, Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning.

      Boney To Mark Sridevi’s Second Death Anniversary With Puja?

      Mid-Day has reported that Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor and their children Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor will hold a puja to mark her second death anniversary. Later in the day, Boney may announce the details of the reboot to her iconic movie Mr. India, as a tribute to her.

      A few days back, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had taken to Twitter to announce the remake of Mr. India with a trilogy film series. However, Mr. India's original director Shekar Kapur expressed his disappointment with the announcement. He took to Twitter to write that no one sought his permission to make Mr. India 2. He speculated that the makers must be using the title only to get a big opening weekend because the original creators of a film must give permission to use the same story and characters.

      In his latest tweet, Shekar questioned how there can be another Mogambo. Sharing a picture of Amrish Puri as the iconic character Mogambo, he wrote, "Kya Kaha? Mr India 2 ?? Is duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai ??" (sic).

      It only remains to be seen whether Boney Kapoor will give his blessing to the film by making an announcement in its favour.

      Last year too, the Kapoor family had held a puja for Sridevi, not on February 24, but on February 14. The rituals were done in her maternal home in Chennai, and it was attended by Boney, Janhvi, Khushi and other members of the Kapoor family including Anil and Sanjay Kapoor.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 18:43 [IST]
