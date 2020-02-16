Boney Kapoor Reveals Which One Of His Kids Is The Apple Of His Eye And Which One Is The Brightest!

Boney Kapoor sure is a proud parent to his four children, Janhvi, Arjun, Khushi and Anshula. In a recent interview, the producer could not stop gushing about all four of them. He revealed which one of them is the apple of his eye and who is the brightest among them. Boney even spoke about what he thought of Janhvi's debut in Dhadak, and why he didn't launch Arjun on to the big screen.

Speaking to IANS, Boney revealed that Khushi is the apple of his eye because she is the youngest. He said that Khushi holds a special place in his heart even more so now because she is away from home, studying.

Talking about Anshula, he said that she is the brightest kid in the family, who finished her four-year course at Columbia University in three years. Boney said that Anshula makes him proud.

Sharing what he thought of Janhvi's debut, he said, "It was unfair to expect Janhvi to have the acting skill of Sridevi in her debut film. I think Jan was impressive in 'Dhadak', and given what she went through during the shooting of the film (referring to the sudden demise of her mother Sridevi). I give her credit that she finished the film and stayed strong during that time."

He also revealed that he didn't launch Arjun because back then, Arjun wanted to become a film director. "But one day, I got a call from Salman saying Arjun should try his hand in acting because he has all the elements to become one. So, Salman took Arjun under his wings and groomed him. Unfortunately, my relationship with Salman is strained now, but initially Salman encouraged Arjun to get into acting. I owe this to Salman," he said.

It is very evident that Boney holds a special relationship with each one of his children!

