Boney Kapoor's House Help Tests Positive For COVID-19; Producer Says Janhvi, Khushi And He Are Fine

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has revealed that his domestic help, Charan Sahu, at his residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri west, Mumbai, has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The producer said that his 23-year-old house help was unwell on Saturday (May 16) evening.

Boney Kapoor sent him for tests, keeping him in isolation. After receiving the test report, the building society was informed, who in turn informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Immediately, the BMC and state government authorities began the process of getting the house help into a quarantine centre.

Boney Kapoor said in an official statement, saying that his children, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and he were doing fine. He wished Charan a speedy recovery. Read the full statement here:

"Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven't left our home since the Lockdown started. We are thankful to Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us."

