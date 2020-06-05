Boney Kapoor’s House Staff Tests Negative For COVID-19; Janhvi-Khushi Heave A Sigh Of Relief

Last month, Boney Kapoor shared the news about his house staff being tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Later, along with Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi had to go through the test and all of them were tested negative. However, they were suggested to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days. Now, the Kapoors have finally taken a sigh of relief as their staff members have fully recovered and have tested negative for COVID-19.

Jhanvi Kapoor,Boney और Khushi की आ गई COVID-19 की Report | FilmiBeat

While sharing the news, Boney Kapoor tweeted, "Happy to share that while my daughters & I had always been tested negative, our 3 staff members who had tested positive for Covid19, have fully recovered & tested negative. Our 14 day home quarantine period has also ended & we look forward to starting afresh @mybmc @MumbaiPolice."

He further wrote, "We pray for the speedy recovery of all the people who are recovering and to the rest, we urge you to Stay Safe by strictly following guidelines given by the Government."

"My family and I would like to thank the Doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus," wrote Boney Kapoor in his latest tweet.

Fans are elated to hear the news and are asking Janhvi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor to take precautionary measures to keep themselves safe.

In the last three months, Janhvi and Khushi have spent quality time with each other. The Dhadak actress often shares her picture with her sister on Instagram to give a sneak-peek into her life.