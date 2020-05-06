Boys Locker Room: Sonam Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Swara Bhasker React To the Chat Room Case

On Monday, social media was taken over by the shocking revelation of Boys Locker Room group chat. A Twitter user shared screenshots of a group chat of teens from South Delhi, that showed them glorifying rape culture, objectifying young girls and sharing their photos. 'Bois Locker Room' quickly went viral and was called out by thousands of netizens, demanding legal action against the teens. According to recent reports, police has taken a Delhi schoolboy into custody while the investigation continues.

Reacting to the controversy, actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram story and wrote, "This reeks of entitlement and gross negligence on parents' part. The parents are to be blamed for raising sons who don't respect human beings and spoiling them. And, boys you should be ashamed."

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also reacted to the case by posting a photo on Instagram that called such locker rooms as viruses. He wrote, "Extreme Red zones.#BoysLockerRoom #GirlsLockerRoom Disgusting,". After the news of 'Bois Locker Room' came forward, many twitter users also pointed out that a similar female version named 'Girls Locker Room' has also been operational, though it hasn't been proven yet.

Swara Bhasker, enraged by the controversy, said that 'hang rapists' is not enough. "#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to 'hang rapists' .. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists!" read her Tweet.

#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’ .. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists! https://t.co/Jw4cFQ9gXM — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 5, 2020

Soon after actress Richa Chaddha also tweeted and said it is a multi-faceted problem, and this incident is an example of how dangerous it can be.

This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly,I reckon. https://t.co/mPVaXPOe6d — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 5, 2020

On Tuesday, Maanvi Gagroo from Four More Shots Please, wrote an open letter on the controversy. "Misogyny begins at home. It seeps through our words. It reinstates through our actions & it is enabled through our gender-based morality," read a few lines from the letter.

ALSO READ: Maanvi Gagroo On Boys Locker Room: 'Boys Will Be Boys' Is Not Gonna Cut It Anymore

Dear Mrs Serial Killer Team: We Need More Sensitivity, Women Need To Speak Up Against Misconceptions